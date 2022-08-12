EDITORIAL: Solving a problem begins with acceptance

The longer the state government and its Department of Education hold onto the Murrumbidgee Regional High School experiment, the costlier any change becomes.
For many, the merger between Wade High and Griffith High was doomed from the moment it was made public - others could see the collapsing morale in the teaching staff as the start of the merged entity approached.
It's clear there was little planning and thought put into what the merged entity would eventually be, and how the government's objectives were going to be achieved.
The fact that students were being bused between campuses in 2019 and that hundreds of classes were without regularly scheduled teachers only added to the sense that things weren't going well.
Griffith's only other secondary education institution, a private school, considered adding enrolment caps for the first time in its history.
It has to be said, Murrumbidgee Regional High School, its students and staff have got runs on the board - there have been successes.
There have been glittering achievements on the sporting field, and the school's STEM programs has been a real highlight. Students who graduated since the merger received an education to set them up for their future.
The question has always been about the quality of that education and whether the merger actually delivered improvements to those educational outcomes.
Improved facilities and better exam scores were two measures of any success - both of these measures have fallen short.
The interim report by the University of NSW in 2020 provided solid evidence the merger plan had not gone well, and the final report released weeks ago showed little progress has been made.
On top of all this, the school - like other public schools in Griffith, doesn't have staff incentives to attract and retain staff.
Teacher vacancies have been a long running issue in Griffith and the merger didn't improve the situation.
So what's to be done?
Continuing to do the same thing expecting a different result has to be off the table.
De-merging the schools is the obvious answer, it will probably cost the government some political capital. But that's a fairly affordable cost when the alternative is leaving students "over-represented in the bottom and middle bands and under-represented in the top bands of in NAPLAN and HSC" is not good.
