This weekend's game could be the one that locks away the Waratahs position in the top five.
They will play host to Hay, the only team not currently in the top five who still have a chance, at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Magpies are coming into the game knowing that anything other than a victory will end their chances as it would push the Waratahs six points clear of them in sixth with just one game remaining.
When the two sides met in round seven, it was a tight tussle, but it was the Griffith-based side who was able to come out on top with a 34-26 victory.
RELATED
Meanwhile, West Wyalong will try to lock away a home minor semi-final which they can do if they are able to if they see off bottom of the table TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
Finally, in Leeton, it will be the Battle of the Shire with the Greens playing host to the Hawks.
The Leeton side took a convincing 58-22 victory in the last derby.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.