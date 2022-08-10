The Black and Whites will look to hit the ground running off the back of a bye with two rounds before finals.
The Panthers find themselves locked into a top three finish, and with it, guaranteed a second chance when finals roll around.
Their opponents for this weekend, Yenda, are on the other end of the scale as they find themselves out of finals contention heading into their final game of the season as they have the bye in the final round.
Black and Whites' co-coach Andrew Lavaka knows his side can't take the Blueheelers lightly after they were able to pick up a big win over Yanco-Wamoon last weekend.
"Yenda is always a competitive side to come up against. I'm sure they will be strong against at home," he said.
"We had really good preparation last night at training, and having that week off gives us a bit of a break and to be getting straight into after leading into the bye with a win.
"Now we just have to get back into focusing on our jobs this weekend."
The break came at the right time for the Panthers to nurse some of the niggling injuries, but they will still be without one of their young guns.
Eddie Tiaina picked up a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago, and Lavaka said the youngster is still a couple of weeks off a return.
"Hamstrings can be funny ones, they are the ones where you have to make sure you are resting for," he said.
"He has missed three weeks now, and we are hoping that he will be right when finals roll around."
Tiaina is one of a number of juniors who have stepped up and impressed in their first season of first-grade football.
"They are great footballers and great learners as well, and there is certainly some talent in that group," he said.
"To be picking up some of the things we have done in preseason and take that into 18s and to then back up for first grade, I'm pretty proud as a coach to see how they are developing."
It will be a full day of football at Wade Park on Sunday, starting with the under 16s kicking off at 9.45am.
The first-grade clash will round out the five-game card, kicking off at 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
