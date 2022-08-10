Buoyed with confidence from back-to-back wins, the Griffith Swans will make their final trip of the season.
This weekend will be a difficult task for the Swans as they make the trip to Coolamon to take on the third-placed Rovers.
The Griffith side has shown their potential in recent weeks with victories over Turvey Park and Wagga Tigers either side of the bye as they look to make a strong finish to what has been, at times, a difficult season.
The Rovers are on a two-game winning streak after the bye and didn't concede a point in their clash with the Crows last weekend, and will be looking to continue their run into finals.
The Swans will also have their work cut out for them in reserve grade as they look to maintain their spot in the top five and are level with GGGM Lions heading into the penultimate round.
After a tough run of games heading into the bye, the Swans under 17.5s were able to bounce back and move into equal second ahead of the clash with the Rovers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
