Yoogali SC will head to Wagga looking to keep their faint hopes of finals alive when they take on local rivals Wagga City Wanderers.
Heading into the weekend, Yoogali is 10 points behind fourth place, which is conveniently the Wanderers, but at this point in the season, they will need to have a near-perfect run to the end of the season and hope other results fall in their favour.
They did have a result fall their way on the weekend, which saw them not fall off the pace after the Wanderers fell 5-0 to bottom of the table Weston Molonglo.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel knows his side will have to be careful of a Wanderers side looking to bounce back.
"I've been saying it all year, and it just depends on getting a bit of luck, and you can take some points off teams, and that is probably what happened on Saturday," he said.
"Things obviously went Woden's way and not Wagga's, and that is what happens.
"Wagga will be spewing and will be pushing to win next week. Hopefully, we will have the same side playing again next week, and we will try to go that bit harder and get a couple of goals."
In the meeting between the two sides earlier in the year, points were shared with a 2-2 draw in round three before the Wanderers took a 2-1 victory in round 10 in Wagga.
It will be an important match for the 23s as well when they take on the Wanderers, who are just two points ahead of them.
Queanbeyan City is breathing down the neck of the top four, just five points behind Yoogali in fourth.
