The Area News
Subscriber

Yoogali SC take on Wagga City Wanderers in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:57am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will head to Wagga looking to keep their faint hopes of finals alive when they take on local rivals Wagga City Wanderers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.