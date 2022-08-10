Griffith Swimming Club came together to celebrate what had been an outstanding season on the pool deck.
GSC is not just about elite performance, it's about friendship and belonging, this starts from the littlest members who turn up each week to time trials with great big grins right through to senior swimmers, parents, committee and life members.
Life members Felicity Palmer, Marrie Mott and Craig Tilston were there to join in celebrating the achievements of all the swimmers and presented trophies during the evening.
Female - Quinn Armstrong
Male - Levi Bartlett
1st Place Boy - Nate Mingay
1st Place Girl - Lily-Rose Bartlett
2nd Place Boy - Jonathan Davis
2nd Place Girl - Olivia Gray
3rd Place Boy - Benjamin Sinclair
3rd Place Girl - Emma McLean
Taylor Serafin, Archie Forwood, Nicole Taylor, Annie Jones and Olivia Grey
Archie Forwood and Nicole Taylor
The Challenge provides young swimmers, the opportunity to compete at State competitions and acquire a National virtual ranking in a range of events. Annie Jones, Olivia Gray, Charlie Della Franca and Taylor Serafin competed at the NSW nominated events and together achieved 18 top 50 results, eight in the top 20 and three in the top 10.
Olivia Gray - National ranking of first in the 100m Butterfly and second in the 50m Butterfly, NSW State ranking of first in both events.
Annie Jones achieved a National ranking of sixth in the 100m Backstroke, NSW State ranking of third place.
Archie Forwood - 14 yrs Boy 100m Freestyle with a time of 59.25
Archie Forwood - 14 yrs Boy 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:08.37
Olivia Gray - 12 yrs Girls 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:11.18
7 years and under Boys - Zayden Bartlett
8 years Girls - Emma McLean
8 years Boys - Cohen Ceccato
9 years Girls - Lily-Rose Bartlett
9 years Boys - Lee Matthews
10 years Girls - Sophia Mahon
10 years Boys - Max Parmenter
11 years Girls - Rose Turner
11 years Boys - Nate Mingay
12 years Girls - Olivia Grey
12 years Boys - Alex Melville
13 years Girls - Annie Jones
13 years Boys - Taylor Serafin
14 years Boys - Archie Forwood
15 years and over Girls - Nicole Taylor
15 years and over Boys - Jonathan Davies
A new Perpetual Trophy for Griffith Swim Club was kindly donated by Roy Catanzariti, the recipient for 2022 is Nicole Taylor
Freestyle Trophy - Taylor Serafin
Breaststroke Trophy - James Forwood
Backstroke Trophy - Annie Jones
Butterfly Trophy - Olivia Gray
Individual Medley Trophy - Taylor Serafin
