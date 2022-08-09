The Griffith Swans have fallen to third in A grade after a narrow loss to Wagga Tigers at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The game went goal for goal in the opening stages before the Tigers were able to break away with five straight goals and hold onto that margin to lead 14-9 at quarter time.
Advertisement
Markala Johnson had a solid second quarter in the goal circle with nine goals and was able to close the gap to just four goals at halftime.
The Tigers made a strong start to the third term to get out to an eight-goal lead before the Swans were able to close to within four.
The hard work from the Swans defence, in particular, Johannah Curran, who forced a number of turnovers and after absorbing plenty of pressure from the Tigers, the Swans were able to shoot well in the back end of the quarter to pull level heading into the final change.
The Swans shooters couldn't get the ball to fall in the final term with Jenna Richards, and Johnston was able to score three goals as the Tigers came away with a 36-32 win.
The defeat means the Swans will need to rebound quickly if they want to maintain their top three position, with GGGM Lions closing in with only two points between the sides.
RELATED
It was a nail-biter in the A reserve side, but the Swans were just on the wrong side of the ledger as they fell to a 36-35 defeat.
The Swans are just two points outside of a second chance when finals get underway in two weeks.
B grade side was able to pick up a win that keeps them just one point after coming away with a 49-43 victory over the Wagga side.
The Swans were able to climb back into the top five in C grade after picking up a narrow 29-28 victory over the third-placed Tigers.
The under 17s were able to keep finals chances alive and leapfrogged Wagga after coming away with a commanding 30-16 victory.
The Swans will head to Coolamon this weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.