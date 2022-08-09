Chris Barbagallo is the new leader in the long course Tour de Hill and has won the right to wear the yellow cap.
Barbagallo's 187 points is just one point ahead of Adrian Baird who has held the yellow cap for the past five weeks.
Both put in gutsy performances this week with Barbagallo taking 16s off last week's run and Baird 17s better than last week.
The additional 1.6km added to the long course has favoured Barbagallo.
Punters need to also keep an eye out for Uncle Tom Mackerras who has claimed two firsts and two seconds in the competition and is just 10 points behind the leader.
There are two more races in this competition and all three are in with a chance of collecting the trophy.
Tom Makerras was first home this week followed by Chris Barbagallo then rocket man Aidan Fattore (29m40s) who spent the least amount of time out on the track.
Anthony Trefilo (34m11s) 4th and Brendon Sinclair 5th both ran faster than last week.
Mark Andreazza (34m48s) was the 3rd fastest male.
Eliza Star's net time of 42m30s was the fastest female this week, then Jessica Dalton 43m34s and Tracey Josling 44m03s.
Only one junior in the form of Thomas Callcut was present on the Hill this week.
Was it the cold weather or other commitments that kept the others away.
Callcut leads the short course Tour de Hill by a whopping 74 points. With this margin he could go on holidays for the next two weeks and collect the trophy when he gets back.
In the short course Pamela Fuente was the first back and fastest female on the day.
Thomas Callcut came in 2nd and recorded the quickest time for the male competitors.
Alana Rossitor was 3rd followed by Elise Munro then Jeremy Woodhouse 2nd fastest male and surprisingly Bob Barker in 9th place was the 3rd fastest male.
Following a three-month break Paul Muir returned to the Hill only to take a tumble and leave DNA evidence on a rock.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
