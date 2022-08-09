The top five have been locked in with two rounds remaining in the Group 20 League Tag competition.
Yenda was able to jump into fourth with a 52-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon at Wade Park on Sunday.
A kick across field from Larnee McDonald was allowed to bounce by the Hawks defence before being pounced on by Abbey Brill to give the Blueheelers the lead.
A quick-fire double to Evie Brand saw the Yenda side able to assert some early authority on the game for a 14-0 lead.
As halftime approached McDonald was able to get over under the post before Brand wrapped up a first-half hat-trick to give Yenda a 26-0 lead at the break.
The scoring continued from the Blueheelers as crossfield kicks from Monique Higgins resulted in tries to Sahara Moon and McDonald before Alannah Starr was able to break away to make it a 42-point lead.
Higgins was able to get over for a try of her own before Sialalua Asomua put the icing on the cake with a 52-0 victory.
The Leeton Greens were able to maintain their position in second with a 24-4 victory over the TLU Sharks at Leeton No 1 Oval.
Elli Gill and Breanna Pitt were among the try scorers for the Greens in the first half as they took a 14-0 lead into the break.
Gill completed her double midway through the second half, and another try right before the final siren saw the Leeton side come away with a 20-point win.
A dominant display from the DPC Roosters against the Waratahs wasn't enough to keep their final hopes alive.
It was a strong start to the game, with Madelyn King, Ellen Frost, Haylee Bellato, Oliva Whelan and Tamsin Hughes all crossing in the first half.
The Waratahs scored early in the second half before the Roosters found their stride, with Frost and Whelan scoring their second while a double to Paige King saw the DPC side take a 58-6 win.
Finally, a 20-6 win for West Wyalong over Hay saw them wrap up the third position and the second chance when finals start.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
