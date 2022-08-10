The Vietnam Veterans adopted August 18 as the day to remember all those who served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975.
This day was originally known as "Long Tan Day", commemorating the men of D Company, 6RAR, who fought in the Battle of Long Tan in 1966.
In 1987 Prime Minister Bob Hawke announced that "Long Tan Day" would be known as "Vietnam Veterans' Day".
Almost 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, 521 died and over 3000 were wounded or victims of illness.
Other major battles Australians fought in include Coral-Balmoral in 1968, at Binh Ba in 1969 and Long Khanh in 1971.
To remember all Australians who fought in this conflict, audio-visual material including a documentary DVD about Long Tan and a compilation of super 8mm film clips, donated by a local Vietnam veteran, will be part of the Griffith War Memorial Museum's Vietnam displays on Friday August 19 between 10am and 2pm and Saturday, August 20 between 11am and 2pm.
