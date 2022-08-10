The Area News

Griffith War Memorial Museum to mark service of Vietnam veterans

By Theo Bollen
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:59am, first published 12:00am
VIETNAM VETERANS REMEMBERED: Griffith War Memorial Museum has prepared to remember the service of Australians in the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam Veterans adopted August 18 as the day to remember all those who served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975.

Local News

