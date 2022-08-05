MRHS students had their first taste of franchising, with a pop-up cafe in the community centre taking place instead of their regular on-campus offerings.
There would be some disappointed teachers with a craving for caffeine on August 4, as the students regular cafe took to Olympic Street to test out the community centre's new kitchen and try something different.
Year 12 hospitality students at both sites have been offering coffee and pastries for months, building up to their 70 hours of work experience required for a HSC. At a very reasonable price of $3 for a coffee and $2 for a snack, money raised goes back to the school.
Rebecca Chapman teaches hospitality at the Wade site and spoke to The Area News as her students ran the well-oiled machine behind her.
"We decided to do something a bit different today and come here to run our cafe - just let the kids showcase their skills," she explained.
She added that the control of the cafe went almost entirely to the students.
"They've been doing a really great job. They're all over the coffee, they're all over the food - we're just here to facilitate but it's their cafe."
Leo Forner has been studying hospitality for almost two years, and said he's been learning a lot and having fun.
"I've learnt how to make every type of coffee, serving skills and waiting skills," he said. He wasn't able to choose whether he preferred cooking or making coffee generally, but definitely preferred a challenge.
Tyler Crump, an up-and-coming barista, shared his tip for the perfect mocha.
"It's a lot of chocolate powder, and getting the ratio right."
Mr Forner said that getting his head around the new coffee machine was tricky but that he enjoyed the new experience of working from the community centre's kitchen.
Mary Casey, a teacher at MRHS, said she was very proud of the kids.
"We're just hoping to give the kids experience, and being here, for parents to see what their kids can do."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
