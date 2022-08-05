The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has announced the vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV) is now available for at-risk, priority groups in Griffith.
Griffith LGA residents aged between 50 and 65, who work at least four hours a day in outdoor settings have been categorised as a priority group and are now eligible for the JEV vaccine.
MLHD director of public health Tracy Oakman said the jab can be accessed through general practitioners.
"If you meet the above criteria we encourage you to make an appointment with your GP and advise them it is for the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine," Mrs Oakman said in a statement.
"However, you may need to give your GP a few days' notice so the GP can order the vaccine."
The MLHD said expanding these priority groups ensured consistency for southern NSW residents with approaches taken in Victoria.
"Further expansion of the JEV vaccine program will depend on vaccine supply and findings from the community seroprevalence survey taking place in regional NSW," Mrs Oakman added.
JEV was first detected in NSW in February 2022 and has since infected 13 NSW residents, with two having died as a result.
JEV, which is most commonly found in tropical regions of Asia, is spread to humans by infected mosquitos. Animals such as birds and pigs can also be infected by the virus.
MLHD recommends at-risk groups adopt control measures to avoid contracting the virus, including installing insect screens in homes and avoiding being outdoors at dawn and dusk.
Other southern NSW LGA's now eligible for the JEV vaccine include Wentworth, Balranald, Murray River, Edward River, Berrigan, Federation, Albury and Greater Hume.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
