City's multiculturalism something to be proud of

GRIFFITH has always been known for its multiculturalism.
That multiculturalism has expanded and grown in the city over the years and it is certainly something to celebrate.
One of the best parts of living in a multicultural city such as Griffith is the exposure to the many varied and diverse cultures representing nations and people from across the world.
Advertisement
Just recently we saw a wonderful event held by Griffith's Ni-Vanuatu community across two days which celebrated the 42nd anniversary of Vanuatu independence.
These kinds of events are a treat for all community members - an opportunity to learn more about culture, history and joining together as one to mark the occasion.
It is something Griffith should be proud of and, at the same time, recognising the importance of acceptance and looking out for each other no matter who we are or where we came from.
A city such as Griffith has the chance to show the nation how best to promote multiculturalism in a positive way when across the world and, indeed, in Australia division can be seen every day.
Talia Pattison
Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.