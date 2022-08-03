Having missed any chance of securing a top-two finish, the Blacks are out to make a statement in their final regular season match.
The Griffith side will take on Ag College, a side who the Blacks will likely face in the first round of finals and knowing that coach Chris McGregor knows how important this clash could be.
"Especially with the fact that we will be playing Aggies in the first round of finals now, so it would be nice to play well this week and not give them any confidence heading into the semis," he said.
"Will probably lose a couple just with soreness, but we are keen to redeem ourselves after last weekend."
The Blacks will likely rest Daniel Bozic, who, after a strong game, picked up a few knocks against City and, in a bid to ensure full fitness, will be given the week off, while Oleni Ngungutau will be given another week to recover from his injury.
The Blacks will welcome back key forward Chris Latu, who missed last weekend's loss to Wagga City.
With finals just around the corner, the Blacks have been focusing on their line-outs which have been somewhat of a weak point of the side all season.
McGregor feels the issues come down to consistency.
"We have been working on our set pieces, our scrum was brilliant on the weekend, but our line-outs still need a little bit of work, and we will be focusing on that pretty heavily," he said.
"That comes down to not having the same side on the field all of the time. I could say the same with our defence, we have only been letting around 10 points in a game, but our defence has been a bit lacklustre just because of the changes being made every week.
"We did a bit of defensive stuff around our slide last night. City caught us a few times with drawing people in."
The Aggies side is a side that possesses speed, and the Blacks' defence will have to be on their game if they want to end the regular season on a high note.
"They are going to be full of confidence, and I know a few of them were there on the weekend watching, so they would have taken some notes and have a game plan ready for us," he said.
"They are a really enthusiastic team, and we are going to need to make sure that we are able to start quickly and knock that confidence out of them.
"They are a side that keeps building, and when they get their heads up, they are a tough side to stop."
The lower grades for the Blacks will also all be looking to bounce back from their defeat last time out, starting with third graders, who kick off at 11.40am. First grade will kick off at around 3.15pm at Beres Ellwood Oval.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
