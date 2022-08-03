The Area News
Subscriber

A Sydney to Griffith flight was forced to turn around as a result of a mechanical issue

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TURNED AROUND: A Sydney to Griffith flight was turned around due to a minor mechanical issue. PHOTO: Lizzie Gracie

Passengers aboard a Sydney to Griffith flight were given an untimely detour as their flight was forced to turn around mid-travel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.