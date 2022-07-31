With three rounds to go in the Group 20 first grade competition, the finals places are almost locked in.
West Wyalong has one foot in the finals series after they were able to make the trip to Yanco and come away with the two points.
Dylan McCartney scored a hat-trick with William Hobbs, Jasper Loudon, Andrew Preston and Jack McCubben, among the other try scorers for the Mallee Men, as they came away with a 42-22 victory.
Dylan Ingram, Timothy Toia and Petero Taitusi got over for the Hawks.
Hay's quest to qualify for their first top grade finals series in a number of seasons hit a slight hurdle as they fell four points off the pace of the top five after a defeat at the hands of the Black and Whites.
The two points for the Panthers has seen them draw level with the Leeton Greens for second.
Semi Tafili, Solo Toru, Epeli Serukabaivata, Andrew Lavaka and Stephen Broome crossed for the Panthers to see them come away with a 26-14 victory.
Dylan Lund and Harley Hey were among the try scorers for the Magpies.
The Magpies' clash with West Wyalong next weekend will be do-or-die as any points picked up by the Mallee Men will see them secure their place in the top five, while Hay, if they lose, will need to hope the Waratahs fall to the DPC Roosters.
In the final game of the round, Yenda was able to make the trip out to Tullibigeal and spoil the TLU Sharks celebrations on an anniversary weekend as the Blueheelers held on to take a 30-28 victory.
