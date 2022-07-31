Missed opportunities came back to haunt Hanwood as they dropped their first points of the season in the Pascoe Cup.
They made the trip across to Rawlings Park on Sunday to take on South Wagga, and for the first time, all season ended the 90 minutes level with the opposition.
Coach Jason Bertacco knows it was his side's execution in front of goal that was the determining factor.
"It was one of those days where balls were getting cleared off the line and ones that we usually burry we skied them over and things like that, and we missed a penalty," he said.
The game looked set to finish at 0-all before, with five minutes to go, South Wagga did something no other Pascoe Cup side has done and took the lead against Hanwood after a flick-on wasn't dealt with, leading to the goal.
The visiting side was quick to respond, and just a minute later, the scores were locked up at 1-1 when in an attempt to clear the ball of the line once more, a South Wagga defender turned the ball into his own net.
Bertacco felt that the mood in the camp after the clash represented more of a loss than a draw due to all of the wasted opportunities.
"We just had countless chances, and it is the story of football that if you don't take your chances, it comes back to bit you," he said.
"The boys are a bit down and pretty dirty about it, and that is a good thing because they set a very high standard for themselves, and they know that is pretty much three points that we let slip.
"They set their own standards, which is pretty good and makes life a lot easier. It was good to see their reaction after going down a goal, and things like that, and that is the positive we will take out of it."
The depth at the club was tested with three late withdrawals due to injuries on top of what was already a growing list with around 15 names on it.
The Hanwood coach was full of praise for the way the club came together to deal with the injury crisis.
"I am proud of all of the boys and the whole club," he said.
"We had four boys start reserve grade play as much as they could there and then back up and play for us. A lot of the boys played third grade and then had to back up and play reserves, so it was a big day for us.
"They all put their hand up and did as much as they could."
The draw against the Warriors today goes alongside a point dished out after the abandoned match against Leeton United in round nine was finally classified as a draw.
Hanwood have the bye next weekend before they take on Tumut.
