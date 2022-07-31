The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood drop first points of Pascoe Cup season against South Wagga

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:36am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Missed opportunities came back to haunt Hanwood as they dropped their first points of the season in the Pascoe Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.