Three points lost add another hurdle for Yoogali SC to jump as they try to secure a position in the Capital Premier League finals.
With other results not going the way the Yoogali side would have liked in recent weeks, it was almost imperative that the Griffith-based side come away with the three points against an ANU FC side currently sitting in fourth place.
It was an even start to the game, with neither side able to break the deadlock heading into halftime.
Five minutes after the break, ANU took the lead and then doubled it just after the half-hour mark, all but wrapping up the three points for the home side.
Yoogali didn't go home empty-handed as Isaac Donadel popped up to tuck away a goal with almost the final kick of the afternoon to see them fall to a 2-1 defeat.
With Wagga City Wanderers picking up a 4-3 win over Canberra White Eagles, it puts the Yoogali side 10 points outside the top four with six games remaining in the regular season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
