The Area News

Yoogali SC fall to ANU FC in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 30 2022 - 11:10am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three points lost add another hurdle for Yoogali SC to jump as they try to secure a position in the Capital Premier League finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.