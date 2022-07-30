The Griffith Blacks won't be finishing in the top two following defeat to Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Park on Saturday.
The top-of-the-table Wagga City side was able to make a fast start with two tries in the opening 10 minutes, which was a point of frustration for Blacks coach Chris McGregor.
"They got a yellow card, and then we did something stupid to give them a penalty, and they scored from that," he said.
"We were 12-0 down after 10 minutes, you aren't going to beat quality sides like that if you give them a 12-point head start.
"If you take those 12 points off, and the game is very close."
Jack Glyde was able to get over to get the Blacks back into the equation with a try in the 17th minute before Steven Tracy scored his third before halftime.
Talilotu Uoifalelahi got over six minutes before the break to keep the Blacks within a try at halftime.
The Blacks had some chances early in the second half, but with five minutes to go, Noa Rabici put the game to bed and saw Wagga City walk away with a 29-10 victory.
McGregor didn't mince his words when asked to describe the weekend.
"We came here to win, and we failed to do that, so it is a very disappointing day for the club as a whole apart from the girls," he said.
"(The battle for the top two) is all over. We have to focus on the next two games that will both be against Aggies."
Despite the result, McGregor still feels that his side is able to match it with anyone as long as they are able to remain disciplined.
"We can still match it with anyone," he said.
"We had a bit of a disturbed week which we brought on ourselves. We now have to refocus and look ahead to Ag College, and that is who we are going to be playing in the first semi.
"We need to make sure we go into the game ready to go."
The game next weekend against Ag College will be the Blacks last before finals start, with the first-grade side having another bye before the first round of finals which highlights the need for the Griffith side to re-find their form quickly.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
