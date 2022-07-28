The Griffith Blacks will be up against Wagga City this weekend, in a high-stakes game that will decide whether they make it into the top two for the finals.
Coming off the back of a bye, the Blacks will take on Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Park - just 4 points down from second place on the ladder, a victory will cement them as one of the top two teams and give them a home game in the finals.
While the pressure is definitely on, coach Chris McGregor is feeling good about the game ahead.
"It should be a good game," he said.
"We need to be on everywhere, we really need to push through to the final two so it's a must-win game for both sides."
McGregor added that they would be close to full strength, but will be without Oleni Ngungutau who could still be recovering from injury.
"Oleni is still testing his shoulder, we'll see but I'd be surprised," he said.
"We've got a couple out but hopefully we will be close to full strength."
McGregor finished by saying that they would be focusing on teamwork and discipline instead of relying on any star players for the match.
"It's gonna be a team performance ... just need to make sure we're well disciplined and let them make sure we're on that ball control. It's not overly an issue, but something we have to be fully aware of - we only made a few mistakes last time and they jumped on it."
The first game will kick off at 11.40am on July 30, promising a competitive day with all teams playing in the top four.
