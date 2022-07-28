The Area News
Blacks will be up against Wagga City to decide if they make it into the top two

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:00am
The Blacks may have to play without Oleni Ngungutau, who could still be recovering from an injury. PHOTO: Liam Warren

The Griffith Blacks will be up against Wagga City this weekend, in a high-stakes game that will decide whether they make it into the top two for the finals.

