The growing issue of 'invisible homelessness' has reached a tipping point, with a local partnership hoping to draw attention to the life-threatening danger presented to those without stable accommodation.
Linking Communities Network, the primary support service for homelessness in the region, has partnered with the Salvation Army to create a display drawing awareness to the growing issue of homelessness in the community, in an effort to encourage conversation between the community.
The partnership will be setting up displays in Narrandera, Leeton and Griffith to draw attention to the alarming statistics regarding how many are sleeping rough.
Michelle Kilgower, from the Salvation Army, explained that the dangers presented for people without stable accommodation were very real and were often life-threatening.
"The aim is to bring awareness to each of those communities. We know there's a lot of people in each community doing it tough and for those who are sleeping rough, they're in danger constantly. There's the weather, cold snaps or branches falling - it will kill you and that's what's been happening," Ms Kilgower explained.
The alternatives to sleeping outside aren't much safer.
"Some people couch-surf, and it's dangerous for them. There's no safety in that - they put themselves at risk."
They're hoping that with increased conversation, they might help spark a silver bullet idea in a community member on how we can address the crisis.
Ms Kilgower emphasised that homelessness or housing insecurity can be hard to identify, with many couch-surfing or sleeping in cars.
"They're invisible in smaller communities because police move them on, or they sleep on channel banks - they camp down the river where they can light a fire and keep warm."
"I know a few who have been sleeping in old cars in someone's backyard, they sneak in."
Kirrilly Salvestro from Linking Communities Network said that women and children were especially at risk.
"Women and children escaping domestic and family violence, out of necessity they either remain home or choose to sleep in their cars," she explained.
Staff from the two groups will be putting up a display with more information and contact details at Griffith Central, Narrandera Coles and the Leeton Community Op-Shop to encourage the community to address the crisis.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
