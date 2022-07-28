Yoogali will be looking to keep their season alive as they travel to Canberra to take on ANU FC in the Capital Premier League on Saturday.
Yoogali is coming off a hard-fought draw against Queanbeyan and a narrow loss to Brindabella Blues the week before.
Advertisement
With the team currently sitting in seventh place on the ladder, Yoogali coach Sante Donadel said every game from here is a must-win.
"We've put ourselves in a position where we just need to win games," coach Donadel said.
"We need to win two or three games in a row to give us that confidence and to change the ladder. We're still in with a chance."
The Yoogali coach said he expected a tight contest between the two sides, who have both recorded a win over the other so far this season, with their most recent encounter in round 8 resulting in a Yoogali win 3-1.
READ MORE
He also said Joe Preece, Jacob Donadel and Ben Hastie will return for Saturday's clash while Colby Seers will remain on the sidelines for another four to six weeks with a hamstring tear.
Despite Yoogali currently sitting four spots below ANU on the ladder, coach Donadel said his boys could still pull it together to claim a top four finish at season's end, particularly with their upcoming string of home games.
"With the run home we've got, things could go our way," he said.
"A win for us and a loss for another team could bring us up the ladder. We get two or three wins in a row then all of a sudden we're really pushing hard with the top four.
"It's not the end of the world if we don't win this weekend, but it's getting close to it."
ANU FC will host Yoogali on Saturday at ANU South Oval Field 1 from 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.