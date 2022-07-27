With Griffith still shivering through cold nights and even colder mornings, the thought of going for a swim might seem like a far-off reality for most.
For Blackline Swim School co-founder Deb Della Franca, now is as good a time as any to sign your little one's up for swimming lessons.
"They've got to be preparing during winter for the summer period. Winter is where it's made," she said.
Mrs Della Franca, who co-founded Blackline in 2018, said consistency was key and that swimming shouldn't be exclusive to warmer months.
"Children can forget quite quickly and if they're not consistent they will regress," she explained.
"If they're only swimming in the summer months then they're not properly prepared for summer swimming.
"If a child is consistently doing a minimum of 30 minutes a week then they will eventually pick up the safety aspects, and the strength and ability to be able to save themselves, as well as learn the proper strokes."
Figures from Royal Life Saving Australia's Summer Drowning Toll showed drowning deaths between December 2021 and February 2022 were up 30 per cent from the previous summer. Of those deaths, 18 per cent occurred on a public holiday.
Mrs Della Franca said Griffith's multiple waterways, including lakes, dams, rivers and canals, should be enough encouragement for children to start taking lessons.
"I don't believe there should be a child out there that doesn't have access to swimming lessons," she said.
"Obviously, the last couple of years has been difficult, but I do encourage people to get in."
Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre swim school coordinator, Corinne Farronato agreed that Griffith had more waterways than most coastal areas, and that swimming lessons were important year-round.
"Swimming during winter boosts your immune system and keeps you fitter and healthier during the colder months," she said.
"In winter our centre is heated indoors and our pool is 33 degrees."
Mrs Farronato also agreed consistency was needed when teaching children to swim.
"It's like any activity or sport you play. The more you do it and the more you practise then the better you get at it."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
