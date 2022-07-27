Hanwood are gearing up for one of their biggest challenges all season, as the ladder leaders get ready to face the in-form South Wagga on Sunday July 31.
Both teams are riding high following big wins last week, including Hanwood overcoming being down three senior players to defeat Wagga United 5-1, and South Wagga continuing their six game unbeaten streak after making easy work of Tolland 5-1.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said first grade players Josh De Rossi and Chris Zappala will return for Sunday's match, while Daniel Johnson will be unable to play again. He also said Anton Mancini and Jordan DeMarco will miss this week's game as well.
Despite Hanwood currently missing 18 players across its three grades, the coach was confident his boys had enough depth to take on the in-form South Wagga.
"We've got a big squad and we don't make any excuses for it," he said.
"We're not shying from giving the young boys a go. We're happy with where they're at and we're happy with where we're at as a club. If a few senior boys go out then we'll throw some of the younger boys in."
Coach Bertacco said despite being unsure how the squads will look this weekend, he said he was still looking forward to Sunday's challenge
"I think it's going to be a really good game," he said.
"When they came here they probably played the best football we've played against. They really got the ball down and tried to play.
"They've been on a six-game undefeated run and they've been scoring a lot of goals, so I'm expecting a really exciting match. It just makes things exciting at this time of year."
Hanwood will take on South Wagga from 3:20pm at Rawlings Park Field 2 this Sunday.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
