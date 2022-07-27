The Area News
Hanwood will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they come face-to-face with the in-form South Wagga this weekend in the Pascoe Cup

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:01am, first published 6:00am
ON THE ATTACK: Hanwood easily overcame South Wagga 5-1 in their last meeting in round 7. PHOTO: Liam Warren

Hanwood are gearing up for one of their biggest challenges all season, as the ladder leaders get ready to face the in-form South Wagga on Sunday July 31.

