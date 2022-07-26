Jubilee Oval was once again a hive of activity on Saturday, with the Griffith Netball Association season resuming after a three-week break.
On a mild Saturday morning, the junior competitions got back underway with The Area News there to capture the action from the 11am games.
Advertisement
In the under 8s and 9s division North Stars were able to stay within striking distance of top spot with a 25-2 victory over the Netstars.
In the under 10s and 11s division, Hot Shots were able to maintain their impressive unbeaten record with a 46-1 win over SCC Diamonds, who are the team closest to them on the table.
RELATED
In the other game, Stars were able to pick up an 11-2 win over Little Flavourtech Firebirds.
Teams from all competitions will be looking to hit the ground running after the holidays, with four rounds remaining before finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.