The Area News
Photos

Griffith Netball Association competitions return after school holidays

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:06am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jubilee Oval was once again a hive of activity on Saturday, with the Griffith Netball Association season resuming after a three-week break.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.