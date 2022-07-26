In the pre-race activities Connor Moore passed on the short course Tour de Hill yellow cap to new competition leader Thomas Callcut, and a confident Adrian Baird held onto his yellow cap for the third run in a row.
Standing quietly in the background was one the punters overlooked and understandably so. A modest 18th with a mediocre net time of 19m23s in the short course last week did not generate punter interest.
Mr Simpson how wrong they were. Starting with a 15m15s handicap Lachlan Date stormed home with a net time of 26m16s.
After 10 seconds Date is the only one back, 20 seconds, (still only me!) 30 seconds, (did I accidently take a short cut?) 40 seconds, (is this real or a dream?) 43 seconds and Chris Barbagallo finishes, then in a space of 30 seconds Gary Andreazza, Tom Mackerras, Peter Stockwell, Adrian Baird, Tony Gullo, Sharon Careri, Keith Riley and Steven Bourke are all back to round off the top 10.
A further 31 followed with Moreno Chiappin ensuring all long course runners were accounted for.
At the start line Connor Moore claimed a mornings worth of cricket had taken a toll on him and that this week he would be a mid-fielder. A clever tactic, for he was first across the line in the short course. The yellow capped Thomas Callcut was 2nd even with an additional 2 minutes added to his handicap. Callum Vecchio ran 3rd followed by Shanna Kissell who also had 2 minutes added to her handicap, Macy Braithwaite was 5th recording the fastest female time (15m48s).
At 6 and 7 Anthony Nehme and Gavin Callcut were the only adults in the short course top 10. The fastest time (13m53s) was recorded by the heavily handicapped Jai Kenny in 8th place, then came Chloe Barnard and equal 10th Chloe Morshead and Ruby Kenny.
In the Tour de Hill Adrian Baird's yellow cap margin has narrowed, he is now just 21 points ahead of Chris Barbagallo. Next week the long course is extended by 1.6km which may advantage the stayers over the sprinters. The short course remains the same with yellow capped Thomas Callcut having a 13-point margin from Connor Moore.
