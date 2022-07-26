At the start line Connor Moore claimed a mornings worth of cricket had taken a toll on him and that this week he would be a mid-fielder. A clever tactic, for he was first across the line in the short course. The yellow capped Thomas Callcut was 2nd even with an additional 2 minutes added to his handicap. Callum Vecchio ran 3rd followed by Shanna Kissell who also had 2 minutes added to her handicap, Macy Braithwaite was 5th recording the fastest female time (15m48s).

