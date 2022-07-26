The Area News
Black and Whites, Leeton, Yenda and West Wyalong take Group 20 League Tag wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:44am
Breeanna Coelli has helped the Black and Whites stay at the top of the table in Group 20 League Tag with a double against TLU Sharks on Sunday.

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

