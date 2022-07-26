Breeanna Coelli has helped the Black and Whites stay at the top of the table in Group 20 League Tag with a double against TLU Sharks on Sunday.
The Panthers who headed into the weekend with the best defence in the competition were looking to make the most of that when they took on a Sharks side who needed the points to stay in touch with the top five.
Coelli played a strong role in ensuring the Panthers stayed on top with a double while Maya Simpson, Tangata Toru, Ash Penrith, Moerai Makonia, Tessie Muller and Leilah-Jane Little scoring a try each as the Black and Whites came away with a 36-0 victory.
The Yenda Blueheelers will welcome the news of the Sharks defeat as it helps them improve their gap in fifth to four points after they came away with a 30-16 win over Hay at Wade Park.
West Wyalong have also improved their hold over third-place after coming away with a 20-4 victory over DPC Roosters.
Leeton came away with a forfeit win from their clash with Waratahs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
