City's traditions coming alive once again

The next two months are shaping up to be some of the busiest for Griffith in a long time.
The city's Italian Festival will fire up in August, Springfest is set to return and the Street Scapes is preparing for its second edition after arriving on the scene last year.
Shared traditions are one of the things that separate communities and a chance to celebrate those things that make them unique.
For many years Griffith has maintained its vibrancy thanks to the traditions around the Festa Della Salcicce, the Sikh Games, the Biggest Lap and Springfest among others.
While many events started with from a challenge about who makes the best salami or who's managed to create an oasis on the edge of the Australian outback, the traditions have grown into much more.
And just as more people are travelling around their own country - the timing to wake our traditions after two years of COVID-induced slumber couldn't be better.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
