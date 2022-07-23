Yoogali SC missing three regular first-teamers, have made the trip to Queanbeyan and have come back with a point.
Joe Preece, Jacob Donadel and Ben Hastie were all ruled out before the side made the trip for Canberra, while they lost another when Colby Seers hurt his hamstring in the under 23s game.
The Queanbeyan City side was able to start strong and scored within the opening 10 minutes, and coach Sante Donadel felt that if they had of continued at the early intensity, they would 'buried' Yoogali.
"They are a team that cruises a lot," he said.
"They score their first goal probably 10 minutes in, and they were cruising, and we got the equaliser, and then two minutes before halftime, they scored.
"I thought it was going to be a bad thing for us, but it was actually a good thing because they were half asleep when they came out."
The equaliser came from an own goal as just before a Yoogali player was able to turn the ball in, the City side did it for them with an errant clearance attempt.
Trailing 2-1 at the break, Yoogali came out strong but wasn't able to make the breakthrough until an adjustment saw the Griffith-based side go to three up forward.
Isaac Donadel was able to force a turnover from a frustrated Queanbeyan side and play a through ball, which was pounced upon by Will Piva to see the score level with 10 minutes remaining.
Yoogali created a couple of late chances, but the game ended at 2-all.
"The boys just busted their arse (sic), and it was good to see," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
