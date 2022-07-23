The Griffith Swans have claimed their biggest scalp since 2019 with a 27-point victory over Turvey Park at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The two points against the Bulldogs means the Swans have equalled their wins from the 2021 season thanks to the 14.5 (89) to 9.8 (62) victory.
It was evenly matched in the first quarter, with the Swans taking a two-point lead into the first break, but it was the second term where the game swung in favour of the home side.
Griffith made the most of the breeze to kick nine goals to two and take a 35-point lead into the main break.
The Swans have had difficulty in the third terms so far in 2022, and the message from Swans coach Greg Dreyer at halftime was to match the pressure they had shown in the opening two quarters.
"We knew they would challenge in the third quarter, but we held them pretty well," he said.
"We went out early to get ourselves warmed up because we had struggled in the third quarter, but in this game, we were able to settle.
"They got the first two goals, so there was a challenge, but our response at the back end was good."
The Bulldogs fired a warning shot in the third term to hold the Swans scoreless but weren't able to capitalise on the breeze with only four scoring shots, of which two were goals, to head into the final term trailing by 21 points.
The Swans were able to maintain their composure kicking three goals to two in the final term to take a 27-point win.
James Toscan had a strong day up forward while James Nancarrow and Kahlan Spencer kicked three majors each. The victory showed what the Swans have been able to show in patches, but it was one of their more consistent showings in 2022.
"We compete against everybody because we have had patches where we have been really strong, and then we fall away," he said.
"To get a win on the back of that and have that consistency. We want to finish strong, hook into preseason and come back better next year."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
