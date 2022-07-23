The Area News
Griffith Swans pick up victory over Turvey Park in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 23 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:26am
The Griffith Swans have claimed their biggest scalp since 2019 with a 27-point victory over Turvey Park at Exies Oval on Saturday.

