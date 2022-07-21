Councillor and deputy mayor Glen Andreazza is pushing to make a plan for much-needed upgrades to Hanwood's Sports Oval, searching for money that could be used for the changes.
Councillor Andreazza submitted a notice of motion for an upcoming meeting, requesting a report on potential options to fund a $500,000 contribution from council in order to apply for a million-dollar grant from the NSW Government's Multi-Sports Community Facility Fund.
Advertisement
He described the current state of the complex as "an embarrassment."
"We have a lot of out of town games there, and it's an embarrassment. The whole thing needs upgrading," he said.
"At least get it on the books - it's not actually saying that we want the $500,000 to come out now."
He emphasised that with this year's budget already tight, it was unlikely to be done quickly but he wanted it on the books to be addressed at some point.
"Nothing's gonna happen straight away so it's about getting money from the communities grant. Realistically, nothing will happen until probably next budget," Cr Andreazza said.
He emphasised that this was just a report into whether it was feasible, and came with no guarantee that it either is or would be acted upon.
RELATED
Karen Bertacco, who volunteers on the committee at the Sports Club, said that it would be "amazing" if the upgrades were secured.
"It's very disturbing when you've got teams visiting from out of town - there's nowhere for their players to change, the toilets are a disgrace."
"If Glen could get something off the ground to help them, it would be amazing and wonderful."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2021, council applied to the Regional Sports Facilities Fund for a million dollars to upgrade the facilities however the application was unsuccessful at the time.
The upcoming grants require a $500,000 co-contribution from council to be considered, which the council's senior management team noted hasn't been accounted for in the 10 year plan.
"Should council wish to construct significant new infrastructure then other projects will need to be removed from the current plan or additional revenue raised to meet council's financial commitment to such projects," their comment on the notice said.
Griffith City Council will vote on the motion at a general meeting on July 26 at 7pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.