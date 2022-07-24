Griffith jobseekers will be spoiled for choice at a one-stop-shop employment event aimed at matching up businesses with their perfect potential employee match.
Almost like the business world's equivalent to speed-dating, the Griffith Business Chamber is hosting the Employment Expo as a way to allow local businesses to showcase what opportunities they have available within their industry.
"We have created this event in reaction to the workforce crisis our business community is facing," the Chamber explained.
The purpose is to promote and encourage career opportunities available within these local industries, promote any job vacancies available, and to highlight skills gaps in a wide range of sectors.
More than 35 businesses have registered to have exhibitions on the day, representing a broad spectrum of industries including, but not limited, to:
The event allows businesses to target not only job seekers, but students and others seeking a career change.
"Our aim is to showcase as many businesses as possible under one roof and promote industries that are finding it difficult to recruit," the Chamber said.
People can apply for jobs on the day, as businesses exhibitors spruik the positions they have available. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their resume and apply right then and there.
High school groups will be coming through, and businesses will be aiming to pique their interest as potential future employers, as an alternative to them relocating for study or work.
Not only for businesses, the event will have resources and experts on hand to give jobseekers the boost they need to get hired.
The Chamber team have teamed up with the Local Jobs Program, who will host a number of workshops showcasing and creating awareness of particular industries.
They will be on hand to help job seekers learn about the pathways to employment and how to promote themselves to potential employers.
Free one-on-one sessions with an experienced consultant to have resumes reviewed or to get some interview practice will be available.
Presentations will be given throughout the event focusing on what employers are looking for, education opportunities beyond high school or to further your career, personal presentation tips, apprenticeship advice and more.
The Chamber has heavily promoted the expo not just to high schools, but also to local government departments and the general public. The event is open to anyone and everyone.
"Whether people are in their final year of study, looking for a new job or deciding on a career change, the Griffith Employment Expo can provide valuable information, build networks and connect them with potential employers from a variety of industries," the Chamber said.
The expo will be held on Friday July 29, from 10am to 5pm at The Griffith Exies Club. Entry is free. A $200 lucky door prize voucher will be up for grabs to spend with any exhibitor.
"The event has been made a reality thanks to major sponsor, Cater & Blumer."
Griffith businesses were struggling to recruit employees well before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, but the pandemic has exacerbated the problem to breaking point.
An Employment Expo to be hosted in Griffith is aimed at curbing the crisis, shining a spotlight on the whole host of opportunities based right here.
Skilled workers are desperately needed across the board, from accounting, transport and health staff all the way through to hospitality staff and factory, manufacturing, food processing workers - you name the profession and Griffith needs the workers.
As President of the Griffith Business Chamber, Mr Pierotti and his team of volunteers have been working on solutions for about two years.
They noted the crisis had been going on long before the pandemic, thanks to the long-standing housing shortage which, for example, saw NSW Tafe abandon plans for a base in the town in favour of Tamworth.
But by educating Griffith youth on the opportunities available right here on their doorstep, Mr Pierotti hopes to ride the wave of any potential cost of living concerns.
"The cost of living is increasing. The cost of rent is increasing. Hex debts are increasing. So if we show off the many, many opportunities students can take advantage of right here and how they can be successful in Griffith, that's perfect," Mr Pierotti said.
"I think we've almost done a disservice to our young people by not telling them and showing them that there are other options than going off and leaving town to work or study."
With many companies needing roles from the ground up, he said the opportunities available may not be obvious at first glance.
"For example with my furniture business, people only see the retail staff I have on the floor, but don't realise I have a lot more people working and doing different things."
Plus, many of those jobs are offering far more pay than what would be offered in the city as a way of incentivising people to stay.
Mr Pierotti has seen the state and federal governments try to implement plans to bolster workforces in compensation for the lack of agricultural seasonal workers, but noticed the need in other sectors gets somewhat lost in the noise.
"Especially in Griffith, where we are seen as the food bowl of the country, and yet we are so much more than that," Mr Pierotti said.
Cue to the Local Jobs Program.
"We saw what they did in Wagga and thought, hey that's what we'd like to achieve," Mr Pierotti said.
So the Chamber reached out to the federally-funded group, and have been working with the Murray Riverina Local Jobs Progam to bring the event to life.
Angela Rey is an employment facilitator and Chairwoman of Local Jobs Program Jobs and Skills Taskforce.
She was impressed by the initiative of the Griffith Business Chamber, and the two teams quickly started to get things in motion.
"The Wagga Jobs Fair was really driven by the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, whereas this one has really been driven by the Chamber, with our support," Ms Rey said.
The program was introduced as a response to the impacts of the COVID pandemic, and aimed at getting job seekers back into work.
"Our Local Jobs Program is all about collaboration and partnering with like-minded organisations who are trying to get outcomes for people," Ms Rey said.
"There is definitely a skills shortage, but it's also a labour shortage.
"The unemployment rate is so low, many people are already working."
Her work with the Griffith employers has been "really positive", and she hopes this expo will help them "to think about things slightly differently".
"Opening their minds to a different range of people: it's not just the school students," Ms Rey said.
"There are jobseekers, migrants, people returning to the workforce... there is a whole raft of opportunities and I think employers are starting to be open to that," Ms Rey said.
Looking forward to seeing the job seekers, school kids and anyone looking for work coming through, she said it was an "exciting opportunity for employers to potentially find some really key people".
"There is a real opportunity for students to see they don't need to leave to go away to university, or even to find great opportunities," Ms Rey said.
"Griffith has some amazing, big employers that have some great career opportunities."
Organising the event has been a challenge. Despite the need in the business community for an event like this, the problem which they are trying to solve gets in the way.
"It's been challenging for businesses, because this requires a lot of work from them, and when they are already dealing with being short staffed, it's another thing they have to do," Mr Pierotti said.
"But at the same time, we've been stunned at the take up and enthusiasm they've shown."
There is now more than 35 business exhibitors attending the event, with an array of expert speakers set to present on the day. Attendees can take advantage of assistance on offer focused on applying for jobs, such as resume advice, interview tips and more.
To be held on July 29 at the Griffith Exies Club from 10am to 5pm, the Expo is targeted at school-aged students however is open to all ages and walks of life.
"There have been similar events in places like Wagga and other areas, but nothing to the scale of what we are doing here in Griffith," Mr Pierotti said.