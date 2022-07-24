Tackling 'disservice' to Griffith students by highlighting pathways Advertising Feature

TEAM WORK: Griffith Business Chamber president Paul Pierotti said Griffith industries need workers. Local Jobs Program Angela Rey (inset) is helping build a solution to the crisis. Photos: Supplied

Griffith businesses were struggling to recruit employees well before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, but the pandemic has exacerbated the problem to breaking point.



An Employment Expo to be hosted in Griffith is aimed at curbing the crisis, shining a spotlight on the whole host of opportunities based right here.



Skilled workers are desperately needed across the board, from accounting, transport and health staff all the way through to hospitality staff and factory, manufacturing, food processing workers - you name the profession and Griffith needs the workers.

Finding a solution

As President of the Griffith Business Chamber, Mr Pierotti and his team of volunteers have been working on solutions for about two years.

They noted the crisis had been going on long before the pandemic, thanks to the long-standing housing shortage which, for example, saw NSW Tafe abandon plans for a base in the town in favour of Tamworth.

But by educating Griffith youth on the opportunities available right here on their doorstep, Mr Pierotti hopes to ride the wave of any potential cost of living concerns.

"The cost of living is increasing. The cost of rent is increasing. Hex debts are increasing. So if we show off the many, many opportunities students can take advantage of right here and how they can be successful in Griffith, that's perfect," Mr Pierotti said.



FILLING GAPS: Griffith Business President Paul Pierotti is preparing for the Employment Expo on Friday, and has been blown away by the enthusiasm of businesses. Photo: Supplied

"I think we've almost done a disservice to our young people by not telling them and showing them that there are other options than going off and leaving town to work or study."



With many companies needing roles from the ground up, he said the opportunities available may not be obvious at first glance.

"For example with my furniture business, people only see the retail staff I have on the floor, but don't realise I have a lot more people working and doing different things."

Plus, many of those jobs are offering far more pay than what would be offered in the city as a way of incentivising people to stay.

Pooling resources

Mr Pierotti has seen the state and federal governments try to implement plans to bolster workforces in compensation for the lack of agricultural seasonal workers, but noticed the need in other sectors gets somewhat lost in the noise.



"Especially in Griffith, where we are seen as the food bowl of the country, and yet we are so much more than that," Mr Pierotti said.

Cue to the Local Jobs Program.

"We saw what they did in Wagga and thought, hey that's what we'd like to achieve," Mr Pierotti said.

So the Chamber reached out to the federally-funded group, and have been working with the Murray Riverina Local Jobs Progam to bring the event to life.



SUPPORT: The Griffith Employment Expo has been brought to life through the collaboration of the Griffith Business Chamber and the Local Jobs Program taskforce lead by Angela Rey. Photo: Supplied

Angela Rey is an employment facilitator and Chairwoman of Local Jobs Program Jobs and Skills Taskforce.



She was impressed by the initiative of the Griffith Business Chamber, and the two teams quickly started to get things in motion.

"The Wagga Jobs Fair was really driven by the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, whereas this one has really been driven by the Chamber, with our support," Ms Rey said.

The program was introduced as a response to the impacts of the COVID pandemic, and aimed at getting job seekers back into work.



"Our Local Jobs Program is all about collaboration and partnering with like-minded organisations who are trying to get outcomes for people," Ms Rey said.



"There is definitely a skills shortage, but it's also a labour shortage.



"The unemployment rate is so low, many people are already working."

Her work with the Griffith employers has been "really positive", and she hopes this expo will help them "to think about things slightly differently".



"Opening their minds to a different range of people: it's not just the school students," Ms Rey said.



"There are jobseekers, migrants, people returning to the workforce... there is a whole raft of opportunities and I think employers are starting to be open to that," Ms Rey said.

Looking forward to seeing the job seekers, school kids and anyone looking for work coming through, she said it was an "exciting opportunity for employers to potentially find some really key people".

"There is a real opportunity for students to see they don't need to leave to go away to university, or even to find great opportunities," Ms Rey said.



"Griffith has some amazing, big employers that have some great career opportunities."

A welcomed challenge

Organising the event has been a challenge. Despite the need in the business community for an event like this, the problem which they are trying to solve gets in the way.

"It's been challenging for businesses, because this requires a lot of work from them, and when they are already dealing with being short staffed, it's another thing they have to do," Mr Pierotti said.

"But at the same time, we've been stunned at the take up and enthusiasm they've shown."

There is now more than 35 business exhibitors attending the event, with an array of expert speakers set to present on the day. Attendees can take advantage of assistance on offer focused on applying for jobs, such as resume advice, interview tips and more.



To be held on July 29 at the Griffith Exies Club from 10am to 5pm, the Expo is targeted at school-aged students however is open to all ages and walks of life.

