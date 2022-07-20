The Griffith Swans will be out to make the most of three home games to finish the season, the first of which comes this weekend against Turvey Park.
The Swans ended a tough part of the season with three of the top four over the last month with a road trip to Ganmain last weekend.
While the scoreline blew out a bit in the end, there were plenty of positives to take from the match.
"We have had good effort and fought back against both sides (Collingullie and Ganmain) early," Swans coach Greg Dreyer said.
"It's sort of a 15-minute window where they kicked six goals and pretty much put it out of the game. The effort was there it is just when the intensity went up, we probably struggled a bit to go with them.
Dreyer said it was a case of not being able to match the Lions intensity in the second half that let the side down and the lack of first-grade experience the squad has in those situations.
"We were only four points down at halftime against the Lions, and they were obviously going to lift being the top side, and they are a big side as well," he said.
"They didn't get any smaller in the second half, and their intensity increased, and we fell into a few bad habits, and we didn't execute cleanly and gave them opportunities that they didn't in the first half.
"It probably comes down to the experience of staying composed when you are under pressure."
Coming up against a Turvey side who will be looking to find their feet before heading into finals, Dreyer knows his side will be in for a tough test.
"We had a good game against them last time, and they are fifth spot, so they will want to be building heading into the finals," he said.
"It feels like we haven't been at home for a long time, and the boys are pretty excited. They came away from the last two weeks pretty upbeat because they can prove to themselves that the opportunity to compete is there it is just about being consistent now."
That will be the attitude that the Swans head into the final month of the season, which sees them remain at home for all but one round.
"We want to try and finish the season on a high," he said.
"We don't want to just run the season out and go through the motions we still want to be pushing and competing. We spoke about Ganmain, Collingullie and Coolamon, which is the top three, we had them all away in the last part of the year, and then we have three sides at home that are fifth or lower.
"We wanted to go out and have a real dig at the top three sides to see where we sit, and we played some good footy."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
