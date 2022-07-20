The depth at Hanwood will be tested once again this weekend when they play host to Wagga United on Sunday.
It's been a familiar story for the Hanwood side for far this season, but the chopping and changing in the line-up has done little to impact the impressive start to be sitting at 12 wins from as many matches to start the season.
Advertisement
This weekend will see first grade be without Daniel Johnson, Josh De Rossi and Chris Zappala, while there will be a few missing from the lower grades as well.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco feels this is a challenge his squad is well equipped to deal with, especially after the impact the likes of Jordan De Marco had on the win over Lake Albert.
"That was the big positive, and the senior boys were really happy to see the younger boys take their chance," he said.
"It shows that what we have been doing at training has been working, and they see the benefits of that. At training last night, they were still buzzing about the performance they put in.
"The challenge is to do it a second week in a row, and being down a few senior troops we are going to have to rely on more younger boys, so they all have to stick together."
RELATED
Wagga United is one of the few teams to come to Hanwood and take points back with them over the last couple of seasons, and Bertacco knows his side will have to be ready for the battle.
"They always put up a strong physical battle against us," he said.
"We have to be prepared for that physical battle but also the mental battle to stick to our game place."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.