The Area News

Yoogali SC take on Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The difficult month for Yoogali SC continues this weekend when they travel to Queanbeyan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.