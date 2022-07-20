The difficult month for Yoogali SC continues this weekend when they travel to Queanbeyan on Saturday.
It will be the second time in the space of a month where the Yoogali side faces a side in the top four as they try to keep pace with the sides around them.
The defeat on the weekend and other results not going their way have seen them fall six points behind Canberra White Eagles, who currently occupy the final spot in the top four.
This weekend will be no easy road trip as they take on a Queanbeyan City side who are currently occupying second spot on the ladder and are coming into the game off the back of a 5-0 win over Weston Molonglo.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel does have confidence that his side can get the job done.
"It (last weekend's game against Brindabella) was a big game for us because it could have gotten us closer to the four, but it opens up a bit more now, and we have to win five out of the last eight," he said.
"We handled the next two teams that we play better than we did Brindabella, their pace is why they are in third place. They didn't play anything fancy, but they play to their strengths."
In the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season, the points were shared in a 1-all draw.
The under-23s will be hoping they are able to play their first game in almost a month after a forfeit and a bye before there was no referee available last weekend.
