A win this weekend is almost imperative for the Yenda Blueheelers if they want to keep their final chances alive.
Heading into the weekend, the Blueheelers are eight points behind the fifth-placed West Wyalong side, which is effectively six with the Yenda side still to have their second bye of the season, which will come on the final round of the season.
Advertisement
The clash at Wade Park will see not only Yenda looking for a crucial two points but also the Magpies, who are just four points behind the Mallee Men.
The Magpies side has found form in recent weeks to pick up victories over Yanco-Wamoon and TLU Sharks to show that they can't be taken out of the finals equation.
A win this weekend for Yenda would have the side in a strong position to make a charge for finals with games coming up against sides below them in the Sharks and Hawks, but they will need other results to go their way.
RELATED
One of those results could come this weekend when West Wyalong return to Ron Crowe Oval to take on the top-of-the-table DPC Roosters.
The Mallee Men were able to make their position in the top five with a nail-biting win over Waratahs at Exies Oval, which saw them pull level with the fourth-placed Griffith side.
The Roosters were able to get back to winning ways quickly and will want to keep the positive results coming to stay clear of the chasing pack.
DPC will want to come back with the points, given they will be returning home for a top-of-the-table clash with Leeton, the side breathing down their neck on the ladder.
The Greens will be coming fresh off the bye last weekend into a clash with the Tigers, and they will be looking to pick up where they left off.
The Waratahs will be hoping to put last week's final-minute defeat at the back of their mind and hoping they are able to name a consistent line-up which has been difficult at times.
In the final game of the round, the Black and Whites will take on TLU Sharks at Solar Mad Stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.