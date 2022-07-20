The Area News
Subscriber

Yenda and Hay face off in crucial Group 20 first grade clash

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:59am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A win this weekend is almost imperative for the Yenda Blueheelers if they want to keep their final chances alive.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.