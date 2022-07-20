The Area News

Griffith Swans take down GGGM Lions in RFL Netball

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans keep pressure on the top of the table after picking up their third straight win in A grade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.