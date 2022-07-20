The Griffith Swans keep pressure on the top of the table after picking up their third straight win in A grade.
The Swans made the trip to Ganmain to take on the Lions and were able to come away with the points thanks to a 58-43 victory.
The two points mean the Griffith side is now two points ahead of the third-placed Wagga Tigers side while are still within striking distance of top of the table and undefeated Mangoplah CUE.
A Reserve is locked in a three-way fight for first with a 58-43 win seeing them stay level with the Tigers and Mangoplah with five rounds remaining.
B Grade did their chances of qualifying for finals no harm to move six points clear of Turvey Park in sixth with a 45-34 victory over the Lions.
The C Grade game went right down to the wire, and in their end, the Swans and Lions couldn't be separated, with the game finishing at 33-all. The Swans under 17s pushed the top of the table Lions right to the end but fell to a narrow 44-42 defeat.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
