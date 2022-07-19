The sides for both the men's and women's final in the Proten Community Cup have been decided following the preliminary finals held in Narrandera on Saturday.
Having won through with victory in the major semi-finals in both competitions, Narrandera was awaiting the winners to decide who comes home with the silverware in 2022.
Advertisement
It was a tight match in the women's game, with Goolgowi holding a two-point lead after the first half in the clash with Rankins Springs.
The Rabbits defence was able to hold strong, only allowing another try from the Dragons while they scored another two to see Goolgowi head to the grand final against the Lizards with an 18-10 victory.
Brittany Everett had a strong game for the Rabbits with two tries, with Laura Badger and Adelle Byrne scoring the other two tries.
Georgia West and Brooke Streat scored the tries for the Dragons.
In the men's game, minor premiers Ivanhoe looked to secure a shot at redemption when they took on Hillston.
The Roosters were able to strike first when Cassidy Evans crossed with 15 minutes gone in the first half and was followed over soon after by Oisin Leahy to see Ivanhoe leading 12-0.
Tries to David Milne and Jock Potter got Hillston back into the game, and it was only the two successful conversions from Ivanhoe's Victor Ward that saw his side leading 12-10 at the break.
RELATED
The Roosters were able to kick it up a gear in the second half.
Ward was able to cross and convert his own try and was followed over soon after by coach Kodie Charles to see the Ivanhoe side leading 24-10. James Rogers scored with two minutes left on the clock to see Ivanhoe book their spot in the grand final with a 28-10 victory.
It sets up what should be an action-packed day at the Barellan Sportsground on Saturday.
In the women's games, there has been nothing to separate Narrandera and Goolgowi, but the Lizards do have two wins next to their names against the Rabbits, with the third game finishing in a nil-all draw.
Similar story in the men's game where the two games between Narrandera and Ivanhoe have fallen at a win a piece.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.