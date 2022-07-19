Riverina graziers and agriculture workers are calling on the federal government to do more to protect animals and their industry from the looming threat of foot and mouth disease (FMD) including banning travel to Indonesia.
T.A. Field Estate managing director and chairman Michael Fields said FMD could decimate both Australian livestock populations and the mental health of farmers, graziers and other workers in the agricultural sector.
Mr Fields, whose company owns the Wyvern Station south-west of Griffith, said the mental health of farmers was not being discussed enough.
"There's hardly been a word of the mental anguish that graziers Australia-wide would go through," he said.
"People would be forced to go and destroy their flocks and herds. What would happen to our shearing contractors, station staff, or station managers?"
Mr Fields said the general mood among cattle farmers and graziers was low, and that many were "absolutely scared" by the reality of FMD being so close to Australia.
The latest FMD outbreak was discovered in Indonesia in May, marking the first time the highly contagious disease had been detected there since 1986.
The federal government announced in early July that support had been sent to Indonesia to help with the outbreak and that biosecurity officers were being deployed in airports around Australia.
Mr Fields said more could be done to protect the agricultural sector including banning flights to Indonesia altogether.
"We need to be vigilant about it. We need to make all travelers coming back to Australia aware of the massive consequences of a disease outbreak in Australia to our livestock industries," he explained.
Nutrient Ag Solutions southern NSW livestock manager Jarrod Slattery agreed that a travel ban should be implemented, and that it was "frightening" to know people were still flying between the two countries.
"In COVID we weren't allowed to travel overseas, and I believe this is more important," Mr Slattery said.
"I'm not sure what COVID cost the country, but if this were to come in it would cost a lot more."
Mr Slattery said an FMD outbreak would result in an immediate loss of 70 to 80 per cent of Australia's livestock value. He also said it would compound the lingering effects still felt by farmers from the global pandemic.
"If something like this were to arrive then there's the chance it could destroy a lot of people because their income would be significantly affected," he said.
Mr Field added that there was little farmers and graziers could do now and that the government needed to quickly tighten its protocols to avoid the worst consequences.
"We're going to have to hang on for the ride," he said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
