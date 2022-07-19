The Area News
Riverina agriculture workers are urging the federal government to do more to prevent foot and mouth disease from entering the country and devastating the industry

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
DEVASTATING: Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock manager Jarrod Slattery says a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Australia could result in livestock immediately losing 70 to 80 per cent in value. PHOTO: Contributed

Riverina graziers and agriculture workers are calling on the federal government to do more to protect animals and their industry from the looming threat of foot and mouth disease (FMD) including banning travel to Indonesia.

Journalist

