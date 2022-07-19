The three key components to winning the 9-week Surfer competition is to 1. be there every week, 2. to run well each week but 3. not so well as to have the handicapper blast you out of contention.
Blitzing the field in race 1 of the competition Brian Bellicanta had 2m30s added to his handicap and is now a tail end finisher, similarly Tracey Josling's PB and 1st place in race 3 resulted in a 1m15s addition to her handicap relegating her to a mid-fielder.
In the 6km long course the top 11 placings were all PB's and in the short course there were 8 PB's in the top 10. Depending on how the handicapper reviews the results the Tour de Hill could see a shake-up of the yellow capped Tour de Hill competition leaders.
The long course yellow cap competition leader Adrian Baird had 30s added to his handicap and despite finishing 12th, has a 31-point lead over competition 2nd placed Chris Barbagello.
Thomas Callcut taking advantage of Connor Moore's absence became the new yellow cap short course leader in the Tour de Hill with a margin of 18 points.
In the long course Tom Mackerras was on top of the podium with Gary Andreazza and Peter Stockwell sharing the stage. Steven Bourke was 4th followed by the fastest women on the day Sharon Careri.
Anthony Trefilo came in 6th followed by Chris Barbagallo 1 second behind, fastest male Aidan Fattore 22m53s net time then the senior citizen Feral's Keith Riley, John Johns (black flag last week) and Roy Binks.
The short course top 10 included 6 on their 1st or 2nd run on the hill and the handicapper is still sorting them out. All three on the podium this week were greeted with increased handicaps. First home was Milly Aitkin 2m29s faster than last week, then Thomas Callcut 1m57s faster than last week followed by Shanna Kissell 1m37s faster than the week before.
I am sure that next week they will again be greeted with additional handicaps. Macy Braithwaithe was 4th and fastest female on her maiden competition run then came the regulars. Callum Vecchio 5th, Nate Mingay fastest male then Taylor Morrell . The Vecchio's Milla and Tracey followed then Chloe Barnard who didn't get lost this week was 10th home.
All up there were 34 long course Feral's and 36 short course Feral's. Tracey Josling hosted post run refreshments around Vice President Jeremy Woodhouse's fire pit to celebrate reaching her 5,000km milestone last week.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
