The short course top 10 included 6 on their 1st or 2nd run on the hill and the handicapper is still sorting them out. All three on the podium this week were greeted with increased handicaps. First home was Milly Aitkin 2m29s faster than last week, then Thomas Callcut 1m57s faster than last week followed by Shanna Kissell 1m37s faster than the week before.

