Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition race four

By Ron Anson
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:36am
The three key components to winning the 9-week Surfer competition is to 1. be there every week, 2. to run well each week but 3. not so well as to have the handicapper blast you out of contention.

