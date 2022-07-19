The Griffith Public Health unit is urging residents to come down to the Community Centre and put some blood up for a worthy cause.
The unit is currently conducting blood tests for Japanese Encephalitis at the centre, in a bid to get on top of the disease before summer hits and mosquitoes come out in full force.
Gamu Shava, a public health officer running the tests, said that they knew the disease had been around and wanted to know how far it had spread to ensure they could tackle the problem before it escalates.
"We're looking for the antibodies for Japanese Encephalitis in the blood, and we've got a questionnaire that we're doing to get the risk factors and exposures to help us figure out the next step to protecting the community," she explained.
"We do know that it's here, as we know. We had a few cases in the year and we had the piggeries that were infected."
She explained that to get a viable sample size to make judgements from, they would need a minimum of 300 people to sign up and get tested. At the time of writing, they had secured 35 samples.
"People don't have to come here, we can go out to them as well."
Judi Wilson, a volunteer at the Community Centre, got her blood tested earlier and said it was simple and painless.
"Where I'm staying, there's water and there's mosquitoes. It's a free service and why not," she said.
"It was seamless, easy. It would have only taken ten minutes ... just trying to spread the word."
The Japanese Encephalitis testing will be running until July 22 at the Griffith Community Centre.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
