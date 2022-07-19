Griffith Kart Club hosted the return of the Riverina Cup after a four year break.
New Major sponsors Burson Auto Parts along with kart shops Riverina Karts and Parts and Kart Shed dug deep with approximately $7000 in prizes and gifts bags adding to the allure of being crowned the Riverina Champion.
Advertisement
This year's Riverina Champions were Andrew Fitzpatrick for juniors, with an outstanding display of driving for such a youngster, and Anton Katavic for seniors, a fantastic performance for this new, obviously talented race driver. In was is destined to return even bigger and better next year, the Riverina Cup was a great event.
With the track presented in impeccable fashion, 50 karters from all over the state took part in the three day event at the Whites Rd, Track, Tharbogang. Practice on Friday, followed by heats on Saturday, pre final under lights, and the finals on Sunday morning.
The youngest competitors, The Novices (7-9 yr olds) took to the track with the slightly older 'Rookies' (10-12 yr olds), which led to some action packed racing. Stanley Drooger was dominate in the Novices, with Braxton Robinson 2nd, and Luke Bollard 3rd.
The Rookies witnessed a lesson from the eventual Cup winner, Andrew Fitzpatrick, who was simply to quick all weekend.
The battle behind him for the minor placings was great, and closely fought between the next 6 karts. Jordan Robinson was able to drive into second, with Zakaria Saeedi 3rd, and local Brodie Tropeano in 4th.
A total of 10 karts took the track in the Juniors, spread across the three weight divisions. George Proudford Nalder (Junior Light) had control all weekend, leading the field with superior speed. Local Oliver Griffiths continues to improve and showed great speed, finishing 2nd.
Although unable to close in on the leader, Griffiths was able to clear out, 14 seconds clear of another emerging local talent, Brock Crossingham in 3rd.
Antonio Torino, from Griffith, was able to snag the Mid weight division, with George Miles narrowly hanging on to beat Seth Gilmore in the Heavies. In only her 2nd race ever, Isabella Dalmasco from Canberra was able to drive into third.
RELATED
The seniors provided some great racing to watch. Close, fast, and clean racing. Local Khris Centofanti was able to qualify on pole, just ahead of the next two karts, within tenths of a second. That made the action at the front of the pack very exciting, with Chris finishing 2nd in the final. Won by Anton Katavic, recently off his P plates, and third to Jessica Bollard.
Further in the pack, locals Jason Donovan, Andrew Potter & Joseph Panarello finished a very respectable 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively. The three locals showed how competitive they are, amongst a pack of 6 karts all weekend, and only a few seconds separating at the finish line.
Brendon Zambom, quick during the weekend, but not able to stay in the pack when it counted, saw them all from 10th.
The extra close and competitive field of 4SS drivers once again provided great action. Richard Drooger, was able to steer his Zambon Plumbing Sponsored kart to victory in the Medium Division, with Scott Rapmund second, and Andrew Snaidero 3rd.
Rino Mezzomo, the lone local kart in the division was 6th. Senior Heavy saw the local family rivalry of Graham and Jarryd Winnel battle it out. A gentle fatherly lesson saw Graham to quick for his son, with them taking out 1st and 2nd respectively.
Senior Performance took to the track, with Scott Rapmund dominating. Jarrod Whittby 2nd, Caleb Hefren 3rd, and local Jamie Prendergrass 4th.
Advertisement
A few karters were present, competing for the Riverina Cup, but also getting in some laps as race practice ahead of next weekend's Pro Tour Event. The fast Junior Performance category saw Ayrton Dalmasco victorious, with Jaxon Barrington in second.
Trevor Whitby from Narrendera, and Alex Venables from Leeton took the chance to race their very impressive and super-fast DD2 karts, in preparation for next week.
Racing a 125 Rotax engine, with direct drive, two speed, 4 disk brakes, the two locals were no match for Jonathon Marcusson (Sydney) in his Italian Praga team kart.
A great event, and congratulations to the president and his committee for putting on such a great race weekend.
Not much rest for the wicked, they say, so karting action back at Griffith Kart Club this weekend with the Rotax Pro-Tour. Spectators welcome, with catering on track, we invite you all along.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.