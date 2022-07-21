Dalton ready to take on Nats in Murray

With the Nationals launching calling for a candidate for the state election, the incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton said her record was clear.
Griffith voters will head to the polls on March 25 to decide who will be the region's state parliamentarian and Mrs Dalton said she was, and had, worked hard for her community.
Mrs Dalton said she'd stood up for voters from Griffith to Wentworth and would continue to work for the electorate.
She said in the three years since she'd be elected in 2019, more funding had landed in Murray than what the Nationals had delivered in more than three decades.
She said those funding commitments from the government included the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital re-development, as well as upgrades for the Deniliquin and Wentworth hospitals.
"The National Party say I can't deliver, my record speaks for itself; I've done more in three years than the Nationals could ever do in three decades," she said.
"I fought for and delivered a girls dormitory at Yanco (High School), a police station at Moama, a mens shed at Balranald and upgrades to sporting facilities across the electorate."
Mrs Dalton said she'd stood shoulder-to-shoulder with nurses and teachers in their battle for win better conditions.
"I've taken the plight of water and fought for NSW Murray general security while the National Party fought to take water away."
Mrs Dalton said she'll continue to visit communities in the electorate and her office door was always open for people to share their concerns.
