TAFE NSW Griffith is introducing a new course in July to help students learn how to better protect and manage Aboriginal lands.
The Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management is being offered for the first time with the aim of training new rangers and weed and pest inspectors to protect flora and fauna from the effects of climate change.
The course is also geared towards helping local Aboriginal residents secure employment in managing Aboriginal lands.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Agroecology Rob Fenton said the course, which is part of a partnership with NSW Aboriginal Land Council, was in response to more Griffith residents acknowledging the need to preserve Aboriginal lands.
He said recent fires and flooding had further emphasised this need.
"We are the last remaining piece of Gondwana on the face of the planet and there's no place on Earth that's as important to protect as the Australian ecosystem," Mr Fenton said.
"TAFE NSW will give these students the real-world practical skills and experience to make an immediate impact on the job."
TAFE NSW said in a statement the course will include units on flora and fauna identification, inspecting special cultural and environmental sites, and land form and geology.
The course will be a combination of online, face-to-face and outdoor learning on Aboriginal lands.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
