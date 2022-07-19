The Area News

TAFE NSW Griffith has introduced a new course to train Aboriginal students in protecting native flora and fauna from the worst impacts of climate change

FIGHTING FOR FUTURE: The Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management will train students to protect flora and fauna from the worst impacts of climate change. PHOTO: Contributed

TAFE NSW Griffith is introducing a new course in July to help students learn how to better protect and manage Aboriginal lands.

