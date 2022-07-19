Kady Amarant led the way for West Wyalong as they came away with a 52-6 victory over Waratahs in Group 20 League Tag on Sunday.
The Mallee Chicks were able to make a strong start with Amarant scoring two quick tries before Caitlin Kelly made a strong return to score straight off the kick-off.
Advertisement
Both sides were reduced 11 players, with West Wyalong's Kayleigh Sandow sent to the sin bin while Waratahs Paiton Sainsbury was sent off after throwing a punch at Sandow.
The Mallee Chicks extended their lead right on the sideline Alana Donaldson getting over in the corner to see them head to the break with a 24-0 lead.
The Waratahs were able to give themselves a way back into the game when Falesiu Moli, before two quick tries to West Wyalong, including a third to Amarant, saw them all but wrap up the game.
Kelly got over for her second, and Laura Ridley pushed the lead to 40 points before Amarant finished her day with a fourth try to see West Wyalong walk away with a 46-point win.
RELATED
Four seemed to be a popular number for try scorers as the Black and Whites Lily-Belle Misiloi extended her lead at the top of the try scorers standings against the Hawks.
Misiloi's four-try combined with a double to Niumai Serukabaivata helped the Black and Whites improve their points differential lead at the top of the table with a 64-4 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Yenda was able to build some security in the top five with a 32-point win over DPC Roosters, thanks to tries from Haley Sloan, Sahara Moon and Tangi Matenga.
In the final game, Hay was able to fight back in their game against TLU Sharks to take an 18-10 win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.