COLEAMBALLY clawed their way off the bottom of the Farrer League ladder with a 24-point win over Temora on Saturday.
The Blues continued their second half of the season resurgence with a 14.9 (93) to 10.9 (69) victory at Coleambally Sportsground.
Advertisement
Not only did it help the Blues leapfrog Temora on the ladder, it proved the best way to celebrate former coach Curtis Steele's 250th game.
"That was a huge thing," Coleambally coach Luke Hillier said.
"We talked about it at the start of the game, he's been here for a few years now so there was an emphasis on getting a win for him, which was nice."
READ MORE
Coleambally started well and led by seven points at the first change, and eight points at the main break.
They then upped the ante in the second half with consecutive four-goal quarters to finish the game full of running.
Hillier was pleased to see his team produce another four-quarter effort.
"We went back to that consistency again. We played four quarters of footy, which all the wins we've had this year, we've just been consistent over four quarters," he said.
"Our pressure, our intensity around the contest was just second to none.
"It all stemmed from defence, really. Kyle Pete and Tom Mannes were good again, just set us up from back there and through the middle, Max (Hillier) played really well today and got us first use of the footy."
Max Hillier won a mountain of the footy and was best-on-ground, while Blake Argus continued his good recent form with a six-goal haul.
Hillier said it was nice to get off the bottom of the ladder but understands the job's not done.
"We touched on that during the week and before the game, a bit of motivation to get off the bottom of the ladder," he said.
"It's nice to get off the bottom but we've still got a few games to go so we've just got to keep rolling and get them wins on the board."
Coleambally finish with games against East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga and The Rock-Yerong Creek before the final round bye.
Advertisement
Unfortunately for Temora, the eighth straight loss put them to the bottom of the ladder.
Gus McRae, Isaac Reardon and Joe Morton were some of Temora's better players in defeat.
Full-time
Coleambally Blues 4.3 6.7 10.9 14.9 (93)
Temora Kangaroos 3.2 5.5 7.6 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Coleambally Blues: B.Argus 6, L.Hillier 2, K.Bennett 2, C.Steele 2, J.Hodge 1, M.Hillier 1; Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 2, J.Cullen 2, C.Boyton 1, T.Shea 1, J.Morton 1, R.Hubbard 1, B.Moye 1, I.Reardon 1
Advertisement
BEST: Coleambally Blues: M.Hillier, B.Argus, K.Pete, C.Steele, D.Mader, L.Peruzzi; Temora Kangaroos: I.Reardon, J.Morton, L.Sinclair, R.Hubbard, T.Shea, A.McRae.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.