The Area News
Subscriber

Coleambally continue strong second half of the year with 24-point win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MAN: Curtis Steele is chaired from the ground in his 250th senior game. Picture: Coleambally FNC

COLEAMBALLY clawed their way off the bottom of the Farrer League ladder with a 24-point win over Temora on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.