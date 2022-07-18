The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th July 18

By John Bortolazzo
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:15am
The second and final round of the Area Builders Cup was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with the first round leader Tony Catanzariti hanging on the claim the title on 74 points.

