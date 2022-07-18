The second and final round of the Area Builders Cup was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with the first round leader Tony Catanzariti hanging on the claim the title on 74 points.
His first round score of 43 points carried him thru because he only scored 31 points on Saturday, just holding off a fast finishing Alf Franchi, one back on 73 points with rounds of 33-40, pushing Byron James out of a place on a countback also 73 points.
The event on Saturday was a single stableford with a solid field of 94 players.
Josh Stapleton fired up to take out A Grade with 37 points. He fired one over par 72, carding birdies on the 1st, 15th, 17th and 18th. He pushed Brad Hammond also on 37 points into runner-up on a countback, nailing birdies on the 8th and 12th.
Alf Franchi 40 points won B Grade, setting up his win with a 22-point front nine, carding eight pars on the day. Mike Gaffey 36 points runner-up with six pars.
Robert Curtis 40 points won C Grade, draining a four-point par on the 16th, ahead of Allan Cotterill 37 points, carding a four-point par on the 3rd.
Tuiru Phillip had an Eagle Three on the ninth.
Pins to 4th Jeff Wiscombe, 7th. Keith Woodbridge, 8th Tony McBride, 11th John Bortolazzo, 15th Tony Catanzariti, 16th Toby Maher.
Vouchers to 33 points.
A two grade medley single stableford last Sunday with 36 players.
Sim Tuitivaki 38 points won Div.1 Illsoni Korol 36 points runner-up.
Hot scores in Div.2, Okotal Woetai 42 points won but only on a countback over Derek Langford 42 points. Andrew Motot 40 points also played well but only came in third.
Pins to 7th Kevin Bellew, 8th Craig Barrington, 11th Okotal Woetai.
With preferred lies being played, golfers need to pay more attention to repairing their fairway divots because before long preferred lies will be taken off.
The Board is seeking input from members and golfers whether to go ahead with a shed that will hold up to 40 electric carts, fully powered. An all-inclusive $350 yearly fee is proposed. Members level of interests will resolve this issue.
Today and Saturday's events are both single strokes, Sunday a medley single stableford. A reminder of the 4BBB Stroke Laundry Services Championship over 36 holes on Saturday-Sunday July 30-31.
The veterans played a single stableford in two grades with 34 players last Thursday. It was also a round of the Winter Cup.
Martin Sweeney 38 points won Div.1 ahead of Mike Catanzariti 37 points.
Mike Hedditch 37 points best in Div.2 from Graeme Gifford 36 points.
Gifford won the 4th pin, John Bortolazzo 7th, John Brennick 16th.
Keith Woodbridge 145 points leads the Winter Cup, John Brennick 143 points, Mike Catanzariti 140.
Another single stableford this week.
There were 49 players contesting last Wednesday's single stableford. Toaloa Toru 38 points won A Grade, Jason Magoci 34 points second on a countback over Darren Forrester.
Dom Guglielmino 34 points best in B Grade over Terry Bennett 32 points.
Okatal Woetal 36 points won C Grade, Jorge Wood 35 points second.
Woetai won the 7th pin, John Brennick 8th, Roy Calabria 11th. Darren Forrester 16th.
