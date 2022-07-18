Last Wednesday seventeen ladies braved the chilly conditions to play a Stableford.
Division One (h/cap range 0-25) winner with the best score of the day was Carol Carter, a visitor from Richmond Golf Club. Carol came in with 36 points. Three shots back was runner up Rose Alpen.
Dulcie Knight won Division Two (h/cap range 26-54) with 31 points by one shot from runner up Dale Spence. The score required to win a ball was 29 points.
On Saturday there were only sufficient numbers for two divisions and there were some fantastic scores from our new ladies who have joined us on Saturdays.
Division Two was keenly contested and a countback was required to decide the winner as both cards recorded a wonderful score of 45 points. Elaine Dal Bon survived the countback and was declared the winner from Lelani Morrell.
In Division One the winner was Yvonne Couper who carded 36 points. Rose Alpen was the runner up with 32 points. The NTP's winners were Rose Alpen and Elaine Dal Bon.
The semi finals of the matchplay were played on Saturday. Elizabeth Graham and Kathy King defeated Lyn Hedditch and Dulcie Knight, one up on the last hole. Robyn Hoare and Mary Gifford defeated Chris Cunial and Natalie Cassiday 6/4.
The final match will be played next Saturday between E Graham/K King and R Hoare/M Gifford. Good golfing ladies.
Today's event is an Aggregate in Teams of three or four and the Trophy will be donated by Julie McWilliam and Robyn Hoare. Saturday's event is a versus Par.
