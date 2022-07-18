The girls only come and try basketball day was branded as a success after substantial numbers across a wide-ranging age group.
The brainchild of Griffith Demons under 18s members Timeeka Coleman and Zoe Hutchison, who put the day together as part of 'I'm a girl, I can do anything' program.
The scholarship program is run by Basketball NSW and focuses on getting girls back into and continuing to play sport.
At the end of program, the girls had to do a community project, and they chose to hold the come and try day which was a great success, according to Griffith Basketball's Kylie Coleman.
"There were about 60 girls ranging from three and four right through to the 14-year-olds," she said.
"As an association we are going to look at doing more camps.
"I think the girls really enjoyed that there were no boys there. It made it less rough."
The day was based around skills and drills before the day finished, with the older girls facing off in some three-on-three games.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
