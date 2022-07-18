The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Blacks hold on against CSU Reddies in SIRU Women's X

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:40am, first published 1:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top of the table clash in the Southern Inland Rugby Union Women's X competition lived up to the billing on Saturday at Exies Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.