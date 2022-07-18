The top of the table clash in the Southern Inland Rugby Union Women's X competition lived up to the billing on Saturday at Exies Oval.
The CSU side was able to make the most of a scratchy start with the first three tries of the encounter to lead 17-0 before the Blacks were able to work their way into the game.
With their first possession in attacking territory, the Blacks were able to put pressure on the Reddies, and after a penalty off the back of a scrum, they were able to spread the ball out to Jacklyn Viddler, who got over in the corner.
The Blacks were able to claw even closer on the brink of halftime as, after a quick tap from a penalty close to the line, saw Amelia Lolotonga get over the line to see the sides separated by five points at the break.
Almost straight after the resumption of play, Ua Ravu was able to make a breakthrough the middle of the CSU defence, and a successful conversion saw the Blacks leading 19-17.
The Blacks were making the best of the chances close to the line as off the back of another penalty as Seigia Seukeni pushed her way over to extend the lead to seven points.
The game was sent into a nail-biting finish after CSU's Shanae Pope got over for her second try of the day to see the sides separated by two points with six minutes remaining.
The Blacks lost Veronica Seukeni to a yellow card late in the game, and despite being under intense pressure in the dying stages of the game, with CSU knocking on the door, the Blacks were able to hold on for a 24-22 win.
The relief was clear on the face of Blacks coach Lama Lolotonga after the nerve-wracking finish.
"It was just what you would expect from the battle of the top two teams in the competition, and we were lucky to come away with the win," he said.
"The last five to 10 minutes with less players, the girls were able to show their fight and able to pull it together. We have a lot of things to work on heading into the back end of the season, but hopefully, this can give them a lot of confidence heading into the end of the season."
The Blacks ladies' side will have the bye before taking on Wagga City as they look to stay within reach of top spot.
